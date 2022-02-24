COVID active cases fall below 5,000 in A.P.

Two deaths, 220 new cases reported

Throwing COVID norms to the wind, people travel in an overloaded goods vehicle in Vijayawada on Thursday. | Photo Credit: K.V.S. GIRI

Andhra Pradesh reported two more deaths due to COVID-19 and 220 fresh cases in the 24 hours ending Thursday morning. The cumulative toll and tally increased to 14,720 and 23,17,184 respectively.

The active cases tally fell to below 5,000 for the first time in 46 days since the beginning of the third wave in the first week of January.

After 472 patients have recovered in the past day, there were 4,927 active cases in the State. Vizianagaram, Srikakulam and Kurnool together have less than 100 active cases, while East Godavari alone has 2,781 active cases (56.44%). It was followed by Krishna (585), West Godavari (535), Guntur (265), Visakhapatnam (147), Nellore (136), Chittoor (129), Prakasam (96), Anantapur (95) and Kadapa (77).

The number of recoveries and recovery rate increased to 22,97,537 and 99.15% respectively.

The daily positivity rate of the 17,735 samples tested in the past day was 1.24%, the lowest in the past 51 days. The overall positivity rate of the 3.304 crore samples tested so far was 7.01%.

Chittoor and Krishna districts reported one death each in the past day, while West Godavari reported 43 fresh cases. It was followed by Krishna (40), Guntur (36), East Godavari (27), Visakhapatnam (20), Nellore (14), Chittoor (11), Anantapur (9), Prakasam (8), Kadapa (6), Kurnool (2), Srikakulam (2) and Vizianagaram (2).

The district tallies are as follows: East Godavari (3,16,210), Chittoor (2,72,236), Guntur (2,02,968), West Godavari (1,93,063), Visakhapatnam (1,90,719), Anantapur (1,77,127), Nellore (1,64,281) ,Prakasam (1,55,793), Kurnool (1,44,223), Krishna (1,36,717), Kadapa (1,34,820), Srikakulam (1,33,918) and Vizianagaram (92,214).