COVID: ₹5 lakh ex gratia for kin of deceased RTC employees

VIJAYAWADA

19 June 2021 00:17 IST

The employees of the Public Transport Department (APSRTC) have agreed to contribute half of a day’s basic pay for contributing towards payment of ex gratia of ₹5 lakh each to the families of the 195 employees who died of COVID infection in the second wave of the pandemic.

A circular issued on Friday said since representatives of the employees’ associations had agreed to contribute for the cause, the management would recover this amount from their salaries in three equal instalments, 50% of one day basic pay for three consecutive months from June 2021 salary.

The amount recovered would be kept in a separate bank account at the corporate office and the ED (Administration) would approve payment of ex gratia for each COVID death subject to verification of records and unit officers will pay the amount of ₹5 lakh to each of the deceased employee's family members.