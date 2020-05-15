COVID-19 will reshape economy, says NITI Aayog member

The COVID-19 pandemic might have brought the world to its knees, but will end up reshaping the economy in the future, asserted V.K. Saraswat, member of NITI Aayog.

Chairing a webinar on ‘Post COVID-19: Resurgence of Indian Industries and R&D’ organised by SRM AP on Friday, Dr. Saraswat dwelt on the capability of the Indian scientific community in epidemiological studies and stimulation through gene concepts and hailed scientific institutions, national laboratories and the pharmaceutical industry in the battle against the raging pandemic. Though he felt that the country had witnessed a delay in setting up test centres, and supply chain problems required a revamp and correction, Dr. Saraswat said he was optimistic that India would have an advantage in terms of cost, quantity and quality competitiveness post-COVID.

Applauding India’s response to the pandemic, Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) Chairman G. Satheesh Reddy said that the production of PPEs, masks and ventilators has increased exponentially, and the industry is exhibiting preparedness for newer sectors.

“We should have collaborations with the industry abroad, acquire technical know-how, and eventually become self-reliant,” Dr. Reddy said.

SRM AP Pro Vice-Chancellor D. Narayana Rao, who moderated the event, saw an opportunity to build a new India. “It is evident that the world will shift from China to India for imports. For this, India has to build skilled manpower, infrastructure and dedicated industrial fast-track clearances,” Dr. Rao said.

Shantha Biotech chairman emeritus K. Varaprasad Reddy stressed the need for India to reorient its state of preparation to combat similar situations in the future, demanding MNCs to share the research knowledge inferred in ‘our land’.

Prasant Mohapatra, Vice-Chancellor (Research) at UC Davis, wanted the higher education sector to focus on innovation and investment in R&D higher than the current 0.85% of GDP. DST advisor Akhilesh Gupta wanted India to quadruple the present FTE to increase R&D spending to 2%. India Glycols president (R&D and Business Development) Rakesh Khandal suggested the use of traditional health systems like Ayurveda to improve immunity and combat COVID-19.

With the increased likelihood of education getting digitised in the future, IIT Hyderabad director B.S. Murty sought internet connectivity at affordable prices. IIT Madras professor Ashok Jhunjhunwala, IISc Bangalore Gautam Desiraju, IIT Kharagpur former director Damodar Acharya and NIIT University president V.S. Rao participated in the webinar from their respective remote locations.