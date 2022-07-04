COVID-19: weekly test positivity rate crosses 10% in six districts in A.P.

Andhra Pradesh has recorded 2,147 COVID-19 infections in the last three weeks. | Photo Credit: File photo

July 04, 2022 20:23 IST

289 infections recorded in 24 hours

Andhra Pradesh reported 289 coronavirus infections in the 24 hours, ending Monday morning. It was the highest single-day tally in the last 133 days since February 21.

The daily infection tally, which was less than 100 just two weeks ago, has doubled. The number of active cases increased to 1,232.

As many as 102 patients recovered in the past day, taking the total recoveries to 23,06,282.

The cumulative infection tally increased to 23,22,245. The State has reported 2,147 infections during the past three weeks (June 13 to July 4).

The weekly test positivity rate (Jun27 to July 3) was more than 10% in six districts. Visakhapatnam district registered a test positivity rate of 19.05%, followed by Chittoor (16.99%), Guntur (16.64%), Krishna (14.52%), East Godavari (12.04%) and Prakasam (12.01%) districts, according to the Union Health Ministry's report.

The test positive rate for Vizianagaram district was put at 9.21% and while it was 5.21% for Nellore and 5.14% for Kurnool and 5.07% for Kadapa. The TPR was between 1% and 4% in West Godavari, Anantapur and Srikakulam districts.