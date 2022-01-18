COVID-19 victims recall traumatic memories

Do not let the guard down, the bereaved families urge people

The 27-year-old P. Dinakar lost his father P.J Ravi Kumar (57), who used to work as an ASI at Nakkapalle Police Station, due to COVID-19 in June 2021. Completely destroyed after losing their beloved, family members of Ravi Kumar are adjusting to the new normal. Yet again, the news of third wave is giving them a scare. “His loss cannot be replaced. He was physically fit, double vaccinated, provided medication on time, but was not able to make it,” recalls Dinakar.

For several months, the family had experienced the trauma and it was very tough to come out of the tragic incident and start a new life, he said. “Yes, there is a small sense of panic as cases started to rise again. But, we have also understood that these variants keep on coming. Such waves should be never neglected and we should never let the guard down.,” he said.

As the third wave seems to be a reality, affected families, recall the painful memories. While some are in a state of panic, they caution others to take situation seriously and not to let the guard down.

B.J.V. Mahesh, a resident of Madhavadhara, recalls how he ran from one hospital to another shifting his COVID-19 affected uncle, for oxygen during April 2021. Despite strenuous efforts for almost two days, he had lost a member in his family.

“The scenes at hospital and Gnanapuram crematorium still haunt us. I have seen some denizens expressing sadness and making fun in social media for postponement of movies and imposing of restrictions. COVID-19 should be taken seriously. The mask we wear is not only for us, but also for others,” he said.

K. Sirisha (name changed), a resident of Seethammadhara, had lost her father in the second wave. Since then, her family had stopped going to public places. ”After returning home, we are sanitising every item and washing clothes. We are taking more precautions after the cases have started to rise,” she said.

“We have seen some medical experts advising people not to panic claiming Omicron may be mild compared to Delta and appealing us to take precautions without fail. But now, many are ignoring even basic precautions, like wearing masks,” says K. Govinda Rao, who works as a Multi-Purpose Health Assistant in Health Department, Ananthagiri mandal.

“People need to realise that variant may be mild, but they should strictly follow COVID-19 protocol, without neglecting. One should come forward for vaccination and also test immediately, if they have symptoms,” he added.

Mr, Govinda Rao, who conducts COVID-19 tests for tribals in the Agency, was affected by COVID-19 during the first wave. He was treated on ventilator, for some days at King George Hospital, after experiencing severe respiratory problems.

“During a night on ventilator, I felt that, I may not see a new morning again. But, may be because of vaccination, I have survived,” he recalls.