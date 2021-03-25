Andhra Pradesh

COVID-19 vaccines at village secretariats in East Godavari

East Godavari Collector D. Muralidhar Reddy has said that a trial run of COVID-19 vaccines would be conducted at the village secretariats in Kakinada and Rajamahendravaram rural areas on Thursday.

“The COVID-19 vaccines will be available at all the secretariats if the trial run is successful on Thursday. The idea is to administer the COVID-19 vaccine at all the Secretariats four days a week,” Mr. Muralidhar told reporters at a press conference here on Wednesday.

On the spread of a second wave of the pandemic, Mr. Muralidhar said that a total of 489 persons have tested positive for COVID-19 across the district, and 33 of them are being treated at hospital while the rest of them are in home isolation.

