COVID-19 vaccine | Andhra Pradesh Governor, wife take the jab

VIJAYAWADA

02 March 2021 15:38 IST

Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan and his wife Suprava Harichandan, took vaccine against COVID-19 at New Government General Hospital, in VIjayawada on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, the Governor praised the scientists who developed vaccine for the dreaded virus and gave fresh lease of lives to the people. Indian scientists have proved their talent across the globe by manufacturing the vaccine, he said.

While appreciating the services of doctors and other frontline warriors in controlling COVID-19, Mr. Harichandan appealed to the people to come forward to take the vaccine without any apprehensions.

Advertising

Advertising

“I took the vaccine and there was no pain. Doctors advised me to take the second dose around March 20. I request all the eligible persons to take the vaccine,” the Governor said.

Police arranged tight security at the New Government General Hospital (GGH), at Gunadala, in wake of the Governor’s visit.

Governor Secretary M.K. Meena, Collector A.Md. Imtiaz, Joint Collector Shiva Shankar, N.T.R. University of Health Sciences Vice-Chancellor Shyam Prasad, Sub-Collector Dhyan Chand, Medical and Health Joint Director (Immunization) U. Srihari, District Medical and Health Officer Dr. Suhasini, GGH Superintendent K. Shiva Shankar and other officers monitored the Governor’s vaccination programme.