COVID-19 vaccine | Andhra Pradesh Governor, wife take the jab

Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan and his wife Suprava Harichandan, took vaccine against COVID-19 at New Government General Hospital, in VIjayawada on Tuesday.
Speaking on the occasion, the Governor praised the scientists who developed vaccine for the dreaded virus and gave fresh lease of lives to the people. Indian scientists have proved their talent across the globe by manufacturing the vaccine, he said.
While appreciating the services of doctors and other frontline warriors in controlling COVID-19, Mr. Harichandan appealed to the people to come forward to take the vaccine without any apprehensions.
“I took the vaccine and there was no pain. Doctors advised me to take the second dose around March 20. I request all the eligible persons to take the vaccine,” the Governor said.
Police arranged tight security at the New Government General Hospital (GGH), at Gunadala, in wake of the Governor’s visit.
Governor Secretary M.K. Meena, Collector A.Md. Imtiaz, Joint Collector Shiva Shankar, N.T.R. University of Health Sciences Vice-Chancellor Shyam Prasad, Sub-Collector Dhyan Chand, Medical and Health Joint Director (Immunization) U. Srihari, District Medical and Health Officer Dr. Suhasini, GGH Superintendent K. Shiva Shankar and other officers monitored the Governor’s vaccination programme.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath