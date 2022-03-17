COVID-19 vaccination for 12 to 14 age group begins in Anantapur and Kurnool

Database of the targeted group prepared, says official

The administration of COVID-19 vaccine to the children in the age group of 12 to 14 years began in Anantapur and Kurnool districts on Wednesday.

More than 1.95 lakh children need to be vaccinated in Anantapur district, while 1.45 lakh is the target set for Kurnool district. Both the districts have received 1.34 lakh and 1.45 lakh doses of Corbevax vaccine manufactured by the Biological E. Limited in Telangana respectively.

Anantapur District Immunisation Officer P. Yugandhar said 100 children were vaccinated on a trial basis at the Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya at Kurugunta on Wednesday. “None of the children showed any sign of side-effects as on Thursday. “We are preparing database of children PHC-wise. The ANMs of the Community Vaccination Centres will administer the doses at respective schools from Monday. We will achieve the target on a mission mode,” said Dr. Yugandhar.

Intra-muscular shots

A vaccination schedule has also been prepared for Kurnool district. The ANMs will administer 0.5 ml intra-muscular shots, said District Medical and Health Officer B. Rama Giddaiah. In the age group of 15 to 18 years, around 95% of the targeted 2.39 lakh children have been covered, while 100% of the targeted 29 lakh has been achieved in the above 18 years category.

In Anantapur district, 2.12 lakh youngsters in the age group of 15 and 18 have been vaccinated when compared to the target of 2.10 lakh. In the above 18-year-old category, 32.89 lakh youths have been vaccinated with two doses of Covaxin or Covishield, when compared to the the target of 32.36 lakh.

The administration of the booster dose is apace and those who are above 60 years of age and have completed nine months after the second dose, are being administered the precautionary dose, along with health workers (19,844), frontline workers (23,087).

“So far 93,872 persons above 60 years of age have been covered. However, after the third wave of the pandemic subsided, not many are coming forward to get vaccinated in this category,” said Dr. Yugandhar.