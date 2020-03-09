COVID-19: two new cases reported in State

Two new cases of suspected novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) have been reported in the State on Sunday and the symptomatic persons were admitted to hospitals.

The cases were reported in Visakhapatnam and Guntur, according to the bulletin released by the Department of Health on Sunday evening.

At present, 10 symptomatic persons are under observation in the isolation wards set up in government hospitals.

So far samples collected from 34 symptomatic persons were sent for examination and 29 of them tested negative for COVID-19 and result of five samples is awaited.

Meanwhile, the Drug Control Administration has suspended the licences of nine medical shops for selling face masks at higher prices. Following the cancellation of the licences, the medical shops were closed.

The government has warned strict action against those violating the rules.

People can dial 0866-2410978 to reach the 24x7 control room and 104 help line for health advisory on COVID-19.