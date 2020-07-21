COVID-19: TTD temporarily suspends issuance of free darshan tokens

Tirumala:

21 July 2020 14:18 IST

The tokens are issued on a day-to-day basis to pilgrims who reach Tirupati without any prior arrangement for the darshan of Lord Venkateswara

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has temporarily suspended the issuance of time slot ‘sarva darshan’ tokens from Tuesday.

The decision comes in the wake of the district administration adopting a serious view to the sharp increase in the COVID-19 positive cases at Tirupati and declaring the entire town as a containment zone besides announcing a total lockdown for 14 days.

The darshan tokens are issued on a day-to-day basis at TTDs Bhudevi complex in the vicinity of the Alipiri bus station at Tirupati to the pilgrims who reach the town for the darshan of Lord Venkateswara without any prior arrangement.

Advertising

Advertising

The TTD has been issuing 3,000 tokens under current booking system in addition to 9,000 the online special entry darshan tokens on a daily basis.

The TTD said that the date of resumption of the system would be announced after the return of normalcy.