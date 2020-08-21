COVID-19 toll crosses 3,000-mark in A.P.

9,393 new infections reported; five districts account for nearly half the fatalities

The State’s COVID-19 death toll crossed the 3,000-mark with 95 new deaths reported in the past day as of Thursday morning. During the same period, the State witnessed 9,393 new COVID infections and the tally has gone up to 3,25,396.

With 8,846 new discharges, the recoveries went up to 2,35,218 and the recovery rate further increased to 72.29%. There are 87,177 active patients in the State, according to the Health Department’s bulletin.

With 3,001 deaths so far, the death rate among COVID patients is at 0.92%. It means less than one person for every 100 infected persons so far in the State.

Nearly half of the total deaths occurred in five districts. Guntur topped the toll with 319 deaths. It is followed by Kurnool with 314 deaths, East Godavari with 303, Chittoor with 288 and Anantapur with 254 deaths. They are followed by Krishna (237), Visakhapatnam (227), West Godavari (221), Prakasam (202), Srikakulam (187), Nellore (179), Kadapa (136) and Vizianagaram (134).

The death rate in Krishna is highest at 1.79% and lowest in East Godavari at 0.67%. In five districts death rate was higher than 1%.

Disturbing figures

East Godavari continues to report over a thousand new cases. In the past day, it reported 1,357 cases and eight deaths. It is followed by West Godavari (995 cases, 8 deaths), Visakhapatnam (985, 6), Anantapur (973, 8), Chittoor (836, 16), Kurnool (805, 6), Srikakulam (762, 5), Prakasam (635, 11), Nellore (588, 9), Guntur (443, 7), Kadapa (434, 7), Vizianagaram (385, 3) and Krishna (195, 2).

The district tallies are as follows: East Godavari (45,356), Kurnool (36,381), Anantapur (32,603), Guntur (28,808), Visakhapatnam (28,075), West Godavari (27,025), Chittoor (26,573), Nellore (19,672), Kadapa (19,193), Srikakulam (16,990), Vizianagaram (14,421), Prakasam (14,168) and Krishna (13,236).

All the districts have a recovery rate of more than 50% and Anantapur's recovery rate is the highest at 81.