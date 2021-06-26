COVID-19 toll crosses 12,500 in Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA

26 June 2021

Krishna district’s tally crosses one lakh; all districts report less than 1,000 cases

The State reported 38 deaths due to COVID-19 and 4,458 new infections in the 24 hours ending Friday morning. The toll crossed the 12,500-mark and reached 12,528 while the cumulative tally increased 18,71,475.

The number of recoveries and recovery rate slightly increased to 18,11,157 and 96.78% respectively as 6,313 patients recovered in the past day. The total active cases came down to 47,790.

The daily positivity rate of 91,849 samples tested in the past day was 4.84%, which is one of the lowest in the past several weeks. The overall positivity rate of the 2.15 crore samples tested so far was at 8.69%.

Chittoor district reported nine moe deaths in the past day while Krishna reported eight. Guntur reported five and East Godavari reported four deaths, while Kurnool, Srikakulam, Visakhapatnam and Vizianagaram reported two deaths each.

Anantapur, Kadapa, Nellore and West Godavari reported one new death each and Prakasam reported no new death.

All the districts reported less than a thousand new infections and East Godavari with 909 infections in the past day reported the highest daily tally.

It was followed by Chittoor (708), West Godavari (591), Kadapa (370), Prakasam (335), Krishna (331), Guntur (239), Anantapur (224), Nellore (212), Visakhapatnam (198), Srikakulam (151), Kurnool (126) and Vizianagaram (64).

The cumulative infection tally of the Krishna district crossed the one-lakh mark. The district has 3,697 active cases and a death rate of 1.09%, the highest among the districts.

With this, all the districts except Vizianagaram witnessed more than one lakh infections.

The district tallies are as follows: East Godavari (2,59,452), Chittoor (2,17,246), Guntur (1,60,888), West Godavari (1,59,390), Anantapur (1,53,168), Visakhapatnam (1,47,752), Nellore (1,26,383), Kurnool (1,21,413), Prakasam (1,19,625), Srikakulam (1,17,956), Kadapa (1,05,508), Krishna (1,00,123) and Vizianagaram (79,676).