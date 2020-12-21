COVID-19: Toll climbs to 1,083 in South Coastal A.P.

The death toll due to the COVID-19 pandemic rose to 1,083 in South Coastal Andhra Pradesh as one more patient succumbed to the virus in Nellore district in the last 24 hours.
With this, the toll rose to 505 in Nellore district. It remained unchanged at 579 in neighbouring Prakasam district, which has been witnessed zero deaths for more than a fortnight.
The positive trend of recoveries outnumbering new cases continued in the region. The overall caseload went up to 1,25,412 as 47 persons tested positive for the disease in the last 24 hours, according to a health bulletin released by the State Government on Sunday night.
The number of active cases further declined to 769 in the region as 64 patients recovered from the virus during the period. As many as 1,24,065 patients have recovered in the region so far.
The active caseload fell to 193 in Prakasam district, where 23 persons got infected in the last 24 hours to take the cumulative confirmed cases to 61,911, while 37 patients got cured during the period.
The active cases came down marginally to 576 in Nellore district, where 27 patients got cured while 24 persons tested positive for the disease.
