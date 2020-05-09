Andhra Pradesh

COVID-19 | Three more deaths, 43 fresh cases reported in AP

The State reported three more COVID-19 deaths and 43 fresh cases during the past 24 hours during which 8,388 samples were tested. The tally has reached 1,930 while the toll mounted to 44.

While 45 patients have recovered, leaving 999 active patients still under treatment. So far ,887 patients have recovered and were discharged.

In terms of percentage, 52% of the patients are under treatment and 46% have recovered. The fatality rate of the State stood at 2%.

Of the fresh cases, Krishna district reported 16 cases and Chittoor reported 11, while Kurnool reported six and Visakhapatnam reported five cases. Anantapur reported three and Guntur reported two cases.

