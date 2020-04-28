COVID-19 tests conducted for media personnel

Members of the Indian Medical Association (IMA) and the Andhra Pradesh Union of Working Journalists (APUWJ) performed COVID-19 antibody IGG/IGM tests for print and electronic media personnel at the IMA Hall on Tuesday.

Samples of 166 media personnel were collected and results will be given in 24 hours, said APUWJ Vijayawada urban president Chava Ravi said. Tests will be conducted on Wednesday from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. and interested persons can give their samples, said union secretary K. Rajeswara Rao.

Lab technicians wearing Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) collected samples and the IMA members supervised the process, said IMA Vijayawada chapter president Dr. Madhusudhana Sharma and vice-president Dr. Rafiq.

Vijayawada Press Club president Nimmaraju Chalapathi appealed to all the print and electronic media journalists and photographers to avail of the facility on Wednesday.