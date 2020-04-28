Andhra Pradesh

COVID-19 tests conducted for media personnel

Members of the Indian Medical Association (IMA) and the Andhra Pradesh Union of Working Journalists (APUWJ) performed COVID-19 antibody IGG/IGM tests for print and electronic media personnel at the IMA Hall on Tuesday.

Samples of 166 media personnel were collected and results will be given in 24 hours, said APUWJ Vijayawada urban president Chava Ravi said. Tests will be conducted on Wednesday from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. and interested persons can give their samples, said union secretary K. Rajeswara Rao.

Lab technicians wearing Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) collected samples and the IMA members supervised the process, said IMA Vijayawada chapter president Dr. Madhusudhana Sharma and vice-president Dr. Rafiq.

Vijayawada Press Club president Nimmaraju Chalapathi appealed to all the print and electronic media journalists and photographers to avail of the facility on Wednesday.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 28, 2020 11:53:40 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/covid-19-tests-conducted-for-media-personnel/article31457430.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY