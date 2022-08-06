COVID-19 test positivity rate slightly dips in A.P.

August 06, 2022 19:57 IST

407 cases reported in 24 hours

COVID-19 test positivity rate in the State has slightly come down during the week (July 28-August 3) compared to the previous weeks.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare data, the positivity rate in the districts was not more than 21% in the said week.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The test positivity rate in the erstwhile Krishna district was 20.70%, the highest among the districts. It was 19.52% in Chittoor, 18.35% in Kadapa, 17.97% in Visakhapatnam, 16.85% in Guntur, 14.54% in West Godavari, 11.44% in Vizianagaram and 11.32% in Anantapur.

In Kurnool, Prakasam, Nellore and Srikakulam the positivity rate was between 5% and 10% and in East Godavari it was only 4.84%.

Meanwhile, the State reported 407 fresh COVID-19 cases in the 24 hours ending Saturday morning.

The cumulative tally increased to 23,33,224 while the recoveries stand at 23,16,704. The active cases have come down to 1,787 from around 3,000 a couple of weeks ago.