COVID-19 test positivity rate over 1% in many districts of A.P.

17 fresh cases reported in the past day

Several districts (erstwhile) in the State have reported more than 1% test positivity rate for COVID-19 in a week between June 6 and June 12.

According to the latest 'District-wise weekly positivity rate' report by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the test positivity rate in Visakhapatnam was 3.53%. It was followed by Krishna district with 2.67%, Nellore (2.38%), Prakasam (1.53%), Anantapur (1.52%), Guntur (1.47%) and Chittoor (1.22%). In East Godavari, Kurnool, West Godavari, Kadapa, Vizianagaram and Srikakulam the test positivity rate was less than 1%.

In the previous week (May 31-June 6), only four districts — Visakhapatnam, Guntur, Chittoor and Krishna — reported more than 1% test positivity rate in the State.

The Health Ministry asked the States to scale up testing to the maximum possible levels using rapid antigen tests in underserved areas, rural areas and places where RTPCR testing is not feasible.

In A.P., more than 80% of tests are RTPCR tests and only 20% are rapid antigen tests.

Meanwhile, the State reported 17 fresh COVID-19 cases in the 24 hours ending Monday morning. The number of active cases increased to 147 and over 130 cases were reported in the past week. The cumulative tally increased to 23,30,139 while the number of recoveries stands at 23,05,261. During the past day, seven patients have recovered.