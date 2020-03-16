Andhra Pradesh

Covid-19: TANA offers accommodation to Indian students in US

‘Many varsities announce shutdown recently’

Telugu Association of North America (TANA) has come forward to help Indian students in the United States of America amidst shutdown in many states due to novel coronavirus outbreak.

In a release, the TANA representatives said that they are going to provide accommodation to Indian students who are affected by college and university shutdown as part of preventive measure to stop spread of coronavirus.

The association has set up helpline number 1-855-OUR-TANA to which students can call and seek help.

The association has informed that already 30 students contacted TANA and were provided accommodation.

Several educational institutions in the USA have announced shutdown recently.

