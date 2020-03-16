Covid-19: TANA offers accommodation to Indian students in US

Telugu Association of North America (TANA) has come forward to help Indian students in the United States of America amidst shutdown in many states due to novel coronavirus outbreak.
In a release, the TANA representatives said that they are going to provide accommodation to Indian students who are affected by college and university shutdown as part of preventive measure to stop spread of coronavirus.
The association has set up helpline number 1-855-OUR-TANA to which students can call and seek help.
The association has informed that already 30 students contacted TANA and were provided accommodation.
Several educational institutions in the USA have announced shutdown recently.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.