COVID-19: tally rises to 534 in State

Thirty-two new cases were confirmed as COVID-19 positive in the State on Wednesday. This took the total to 534, which included 491 active cases. The death toll was 14 so far, a bulletin issued by the Health , Medical and Family Welfare Department at 8 p.m. said.
With 122 cases, Guntur district stood on top followed by Kurnool with 119. Nine districts had less than 60 cases. Srikakulam and Vizianagaram districts had not reported even a single case. Of the 32 new cases, 22 were from Kurnool, four from Guntur, three from Kadapa, two from Nellore and one from Anantapur. Nellore district had 58 cases, Krishna 45, Prakasam 42, Kadapa 36, WG 31, Chittoor 23, Anantapur 21, Visakhapatnam 20 and EG 17.
Twenty persons had been discharged and 491 were undergoing treatment.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.