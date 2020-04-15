COVID-19: tally rises to 534 in State

Thirty-two new cases were confirmed as COVID-19 positive in the State on Wednesday. This took the total to 534, which included 491 active cases. The death toll was 14 so far, a bulletin issued by the Health , Medical and Family Welfare Department at 8 p.m. said.

With 122 cases, Guntur district stood on top followed by Kurnool with 119. Nine districts had less than 60 cases. Srikakulam and Vizianagaram districts had not reported even a single case. Of the 32 new cases, 22 were from Kurnool, four from Guntur, three from Kadapa, two from Nellore and one from Anantapur. Nellore district had 58 cases, Krishna 45, Prakasam 42, Kadapa 36, WG 31, Chittoor 23, Anantapur 21, Visakhapatnam 20 and EG 17.

Twenty persons had been discharged and 491 were undergoing treatment.