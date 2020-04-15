Andhra Pradesh

COVID-19: tally rises to 534 in State

Guntur and Kurnool have more than 100 positive cases each

Thirty-two new cases were confirmed as COVID-19 positive in the State on Wednesday. This took the total to 534, which included 491 active cases. The death toll was 14 so far, a bulletin issued by the Health , Medical and Family Welfare Department at 8 p.m. said.

With 122 cases, Guntur district stood on top followed by Kurnool with 119. Nine districts had less than 60 cases. Srikakulam and Vizianagaram districts had not reported even a single case. Of the 32 new cases, 22 were from Kurnool, four from Guntur, three from Kadapa, two from Nellore and one from Anantapur. Nellore district had 58 cases, Krishna 45, Prakasam 42, Kadapa 36, WG 31, Chittoor 23, Anantapur 21, Visakhapatnam 20 and EG 17.

Twenty persons had been discharged and 491 were undergoing treatment.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 15, 2020 11:30:25 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/covid-19-tally-rises-to-534-in-state/article31350587.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY