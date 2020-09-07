COVID-19 tally inches closer to five lakh mark

VIJAYAWADA

07 September 2020 00:02 IST

10,794 new infections and 70 fatalities recorded in 24 hours

State’s COVID-19 tally inched closer to the five lakh-mark with another 10,000 infections reported in the 24 hours ending Sunday morning. The tally reached 4,98,125 with 10,794 new infections.

The number of deaths too increased to 4,417 with 70 new fatalities reported during the period. However, the number of deaths being reported daily is gradually decreasing.

Meanwhile, the number of recoveries is going up, which, in turn, has brought down the active cases to less than one lakh.

Recovery rate

At present, there are 99,689 active cases with the recovery of 3,94,019 patients, according to the bulletin issued by the Health Department.

In the last 24 hours, 11,915 persons recovered, the bulletin said. More than 10,000 patients recovered per day in the last three days.

While the recovery rate has jumped to 79.10%, the death rate is at 0.89%.

Samples tested

The State tested 72,573 samples in the past one day, which was the highest in a single day so far. The total number of samples tested so far was 41.07 lakh. While the positivity rate was put at 12.13%, the tests per million ratio stood at 76,927.

Nellore district reported the highest single-day tally and four other districts reported more than 1,000 new infections. Chittoor reported the highest number of new deaths, and also had the highest toll of 473.

The new cases and deaths in the districts are as follows: Nellore (1,299 & 4), East Godavari (1,244 & 5), West Godavari (1,101 & 5), Prakasam (1,042 & 8), Chittoor (927 & 9), Kadapa (904 & 7), Srikakulam (818 & 2), Anantapur (753 & 8), Guntur (703 & 8), Vizianagaram (593 & 1), Visakhpatnam (573 & 5), Krishna (457 & 4), and Kurnool (380 & 4).

East Godavari is heading towards the 70,000 mark in infections while Guntur has crossed the 40,000-mark.

The district-wise tallies and recovery rates are as follows: East Godavari (66,948 & 78%), Kurnool (48,386 & 87%), Anantapur (45,300 & 86%), West Godavari (42,903 & 93%), Chittoor (42,561 & 78%), Visakhapatnam (40,787 & 83%), Guntur (40,135 & 80%), Nellore (37,278 & 81%), Kadapa (31,481 & 74%), Prakasam (29,074 & 50%), Srikakulam (27,984 & 74%), Vizianagaram (23,911 & 62%), and Krishna (18,482 & 84%).