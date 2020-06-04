COVID-19 tally in Visakhapatnam district rises to 126

VISAKHAPATNAM

04 June 2020 23:54 IST

The total number of COVID-19 cases in the district stands at 126 as of Thursday, Principal of Andhra Medical College P.V Sudhakar, who is also the District COVID-19 officer, said.

According to Dr. Sudhakar, among the total cases, there are 45 active cases, while 80 COVID-19 patients have been discharged after testing negative. Sources from the Health Department said that four new COVID-19 cases were reported from the rural limits in the district on Thursday. However, officials are yet to confirm the same.

