COVID-19 tally crosses six lakhs

VIJAYAWADA

18 September 2020 00:01 IST

8,702 more infections and 72 deaths recorded in 24 hours

The State’s COVID-19 tally crossed the six-lakh mark with the registration of 8,702 more infections and 72 deaths in the last 24 hours ending Thursday morning.

Andhra Pradesh is the only State after Maharashtra to witness over six lakh infections. The State also accounts for 11.75% of the country’s 51.18 lakh infections.

The State’s tally jumped from 5.06 lakh to 6.01 lakh in 10 days. During the period, 71.8 lakh samples were tested, and the positivity rate was 13.21%, which was less than the positivity rate of tests conducted to detect the fifth lakh of infections.

Dip in active cases

The State’s tally now stands at 6,01,462. With the discharge of 10,712 persons, the recovery rate has further increased to 84.48% and pushed its total to 5,08,088. The number of active cases has come down to 88,197. In the last 10 days, 1,04,014 patients have recovered.

In the last 24 hours, the State tested 77,492 samples, the highest conducted in a day so far. Over 48.84 lakh samples were tested till date and their positivity rate was 12.31%.

At 0.86%, the State’s death rate (5,177 toll) continues to be lowest among the States with bigger tallies. The mortality rate in Maharashtra is 2.75% and that of Tamil Nadu is 1.65%.

East Godavari reported 1,383 new cases, the highest single-day tally, and five deaths in the last 24 hours.

It was followed by West Godavari (1,064 & 4 deaths), Chittoor (905 & 12), Prakasam (705 & 10), Kadapa (637 & 7), Nellore (610 & 6), Srikakulam (567 & 2), Guntur (550 & 6), Anantapur (545 & 4), Vizianagaram (526 & 1), Visakhpatnam (449 & 4), Kurnool (394 & 6) and Krishna (367 & 5).

Vizianagaram’s infection tally crossed the 30,000 mark and Prakasam’s count is close to 40,000.

The district-wise tallies are as follows: East Godavari (82,447), West Godavari (54,635), Kurnool (53,098), Chittoor (52,421), Anantapur (51,358), Guntur (47,880), Nellore (46,122), Visakhapatnam (45,686), Prakasam (39,443), Kadapa (38,325), Srikakulam (34,487), Vizianagaram (30,029) and Krishna (22,636).

The recovery rate is above 90% in three districts — Anantapur (92.2%), Kurnool (91.6%) and Nellore (90.1%). Prakasam has the lowest recovery rate of 65.22%.