COVID-19 tally crosses 57,000-mark in district

The COVID-19 tally in the district crossed the 57,000-mark after 132 new COVID-19 cases were reported from several areas in the last 24 hours, as per the health bulletin released on Friday evening. With the new cases, the total caseload rose to 57,034.

The bulletin also confirmed that no deaths related to COVID-19 were reported in the last 24 hours, with the toll remaining unchanged at 483.

As many as 166 persons who were undergoing treatment for COVID-19 have recovered from the virus.

With the new cases and discharges, the total number of recoveries from the district has increased to 54,848 in the district while the number of active cases stands at 1,703.

Among the total 319 clusters, six are very active and 19 are active, while 294 clusters are said to be dormant. The district administration has de-notified 627 clusters.