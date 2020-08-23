COVID-19 tally crosses 3.5 lakh-mark in State

7,895 new cases and 93 deaths reported in 24 hours; recoveries too rise

The State’s COVID-19 tally crossed the 3.5 lakh-mark with the registering of 7,895 cases and 93 deaths in the 24 hours ending Sunday morning.

On Saturday, 10,276 cases and 97 deaths were reported.

As per the Health Department’s bulletin, the tally reached 3,53,111 and the toll mounted to 3,282, putting the death rate at 0.93%.

The number of recoveries continues to rise. In the 24-hour period, 7,449 patients were discharged, taking the total number of recoveries to 2,60,87. With this, the recovery rate further increased to 73.66%. At present, there are 89,742 active patients in the State.

Tests per million

Meanwhile, the tests per million ratio has crossed the 60,000-mark to reach 60,637. A total of 32,38,038 samples had been tested so far, including the 46,712 samples in the last one day. The positivity rate of the tests is put at 10.91%.

Nellore reported 16 new deaths. It was followed by West Godavari (13), Chittoor (11), Kurnool (10), Prakasam (9), Kadapa (8), Srikakulam (6), Visakhapatnam (5), East Godavari (4), Anantapur, Guntur and Krishna (3 each) and Vizianagaram (2).

East Godavari reported 1,256 new cases, the highest. It was followed by Nellore (985), Chittoor (934), Prakasam (923), Kurnool (685), West Godavari (671), Guntur (507), Anantapur (466), Visakhapatnam (451), Kadapa (448), Srikakulam (227), Vizianagaram (200) and Krishna (142).

The tally of East Godavari is inching closer to the 50,000-mark, while the figure of Guntur has crossed the 30,000-mark. West Godavari, Chittoor and Visakhapatnam tallies are closer to the 30,000-mark.

The tallies of other districts are as follows: East Godavari (49,245), Kurnool (38,835), Anantapur (34,793), Guntur (30,392), West Godavari (29,860), Chittoor (29,830), Visakhapatnam (29,804), Nellore (22,361), Kadapa (20,523), Srikakulam (18,449), Prakasam (16,581), Vizianagaram (15,668), and Krishna (13,875).