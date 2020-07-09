COVID-19 tally crosses 2,600-mark in Chittoor

The COVID-19 positive cases in Chittoor district crossed the 2,600-mark with 236 fresh cases reported during the last 24 hours, including a casualty, taking the toll to 17. In the last one week, the daily average of cases stood at 250, according to officials.

District Medical and Health Officer M. Penchalaiah told The Hindu that the increase in cases remained steady in Tirupati and Chittoor municipal corporations, followed by the municipalities of Srikalahasti, Puttur, Nagari, Palamaner, Punganur and Madanapalle. Compared to the urban areas, the incidence of the Coronavirus was considerably under control in the rural belt, the official said.

Testing

Dr. Penchalaiah said the health officials on COVID-19 duty had been told to increase the number of tests, apart from coordinating with the gram volunteers and public in identifying the presence of any person with a recent travel history to Chennai.

“Though the number of cases are steadily rising, there is absolutely no need for any panic. We have close to 4,000 beds available at the COVID hospitals in Chittoor and Tirupati. The COVID hospital at Kuppam, with a good number of beds, is yet to receive patients. We are providing excellent food, accommodation and treatment. The recovery rate is highly satisfactory at more than 50% so far. I request the public to cooperate with the medical teams and come voluntarily for testing, if they find any symptoms of the virus in them,” Dr. Penchalaiah said.

Monitoring

The DMHO said the task force was monitoring the situation round-the-clock. “Special focus is laid on elderly persons, children and pregnant women coming for testing. It is a welcome sign that close to 80% of the people are wearing masks in public places, while a wave of awareness has emerged with regard to social distancing factor,” he said.

Meanwhile, the municipalities of Nagari and Puttur have been kept under surveillance in view of their proximity to the Tamil Nadu border and vulnerability of public criss-crossing the borders. A task force official observed that a majority of the cases in Chittoor district emerging since June were showing travel history to Chennai, and being their kin.