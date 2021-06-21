COVID-19 tally crosses 18.5 lakh with 5,646 new infections

50 succumb to virus in 24 hours, E.G. reports over 1,000 cases

Continuing to witness a downward trend in COVID-19 infections and deaths, the State reported 50 deaths and 5,646 new infections in the 24 hours ending Sunday morning.

The cumulative tally crossed 18.5 lakh mark and reached 18,50,563 while the toll increased to 12,319.

The recovery rate increased to 97.93% as total recoveries reached 17,75,176, including 7,772 recoveries in the past day. As of Sunday, there were 63,068 active cases in the State.

The daily positivity rate of the 1,00,001 samples tested was 5.65% and the overall positivity rate of 2.11 crore samples was 8.75%.

District-wise toll

Chittoor reported 11 deaths while all other districts reported deaths in a single digit in 24 hours. West Godavari reported seven deaths, Guntur six, East Godavari five, Srikakulam four, Anantapur, Kadapa, Krishna and Prakasam three each and Kurnool and Visakhapatnam two each. Nellore reported one death while Vizianagaram reported zero deaths.

East Godavari reported 1,098 new infections, the highest among the districts. It was followed by Chittoor (890), West Godavari (761), Krishna (441), Srikakulam (396), Prakasam (387), Anantapur (386), Guntur (309), Kadapa (307), Nellore (213), Visakhapatnam (176), Vizianagaram (155) and Kurnool (127).

Cumulative count

The district tallies were as follows: East Godavari (2,55,351), Chittoor (2,14,188), Guntur (1,59,662), West Godavari (1,56,676), Anantapur (1,52,033), Visakhapatnam (1,46,855), Nellore (1,25,159), Kurnool (1,20,819), Prakasam (1,18,119), Srikakulam (1,16,807), Kadapa (1,04,282), Krishna (98,484) and Vizianagaram (79,233).