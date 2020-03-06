COVID-19: Suspected cases, home isolations increase

The number of persons suspected of having contracted the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) has gone up in the State with more persons with travel history to foreign countries irrespective of having symptoms of the virus infection approaching the government authorities.

According to the health department’s bulletin, the number of asymptomatic persons under home isolation on Thursday went up to 130 against 65 on Wednesday. Also, the number of symptomatic persons hospitalised went up to 13 on Thursday against eight admitted on Wednesday.

So far, as per the bulletin, samples of 24 persons were collected and 11 tested negative for COVID-19 while the reports of the 13 samples are awaited. As many as 218 persons who had been to coronavirus-affected countries completed 28 days of observation period under home isolation across the State.

Among other new suspected cases, a 25-year-old man who had recently visited European countries was admitted to the Government General Hospital in Ongole after he showed symptoms of coronavirus infection.

A team of paramedics visited the person’s house and sanitised it besides counselling the family members.

Use 108 ambulance

The government has set up isolation wards at all the district and teaching hospitals and called upon the persons who have returned from affected countries to call the State’s 24x7 control room at 0866-2410978 or use the free 108 ambulance to visit the nearest government hospital if they have symptoms like cold, cough, fever, breathing difficulties and others by wearing a mask. For health advice, people can dial 104 helpline.

Shortage of masks

Meanwhile, the impact of the increasing number of confirmed cases of virus-infected persons across the country and suspected cases in the State has resulted in panic buying of hand sanitisers and N-95 and other types of masks leading to their scarcity.

State’s Drugs Control Administration (DCA) Director-General A. Mallikarjuna issued an advisory to the chemists and druggists across the State to keep adequate stock of hand sanitisers and masks and distribute them judiciously to customers. They were further asked to not to withhold stocks or overcharge.

Drug inspectors raided over 254 medical shops across the State. The owner of a medical shop in Ongole was booked for selling face masks of ₹20 MRP for ₹30. Raids would continue and strict action including revocation of licences would be taken against violators, he said.

Panels formed

The DCA has constituted a Central Monitoring Unit to be headed by Dr. Mallikarjuna to closely monitor the status of availability of Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs) and Key Starting Material (KSM), Formulations (58 essential drugs mentioned by the Central govt.) and others. The Unit will ensure that the said products are not sold at exorbitant prices or hoarded.

The government also formed a State Level Committee to handle procurement and logistics related to containment and surveillance of COVID-19. The committee will be headed by the Special Chief Secretary (Health) as Chairman and AP Medical Services and Infrastructure Development Corp (APMSIDC) MD as member convenor.

The National Health Mission (NHM), Commissioner of Health and Family Welfare, Director of Public Health, Director of Medical Education, Commissioner of Vaidya Vidhana Parishad, AP, NHM chief finance officer, a representative of Finance Department and Finance Officer of APMSIDC will be the members.