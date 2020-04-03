COVID-19 suspect escapes from Ongole Govt. Hospital

A person who was admitted in the Isolation Ward of the Government General Hospital (GGH) here with suspected symptoms of coronavirus including fever and cold went missing on Friday.

The 28-year-old patient was located by the police on a complaint from the hospital staff and put back in the hospital.

Mentally unstable

“'The patient, who was in an unstable mental condition, is very much in our custody now,” GGH Superintendent D. Sriramulu said.

The patient, who was put under observation insisted that he be tested for the viral disease. The hospital authorities asked him to stay in the Isolation Ward for observation.