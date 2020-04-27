Covid-19 survey going on briskly in Patapatnam, Palakonda

The Srikakulam district administration is leaving no stone unturned to control COVID-19 spread in the red zone of Patapatnam mandal where four positive cases were identified a couple of days ago.

All the 12,500 residents of 18 villages, including Kaguvada Sidi, Tamara, Timara, Patapatnam and others have been told to remain indoors. Special teams with 23 doctors, 265 ASHA workers and 265 volunteers have been formed to conduct medical tests for all the families.

All essential goods, including milk and vegetables, were being supplied at the doorsteps of the people and residents had been asked not come on to the streets even during the early hours. A special control room had been set up in Patapatnam to monitor the situation in the containment area.

The district administration has focussed on the situation in Palakonda mandal as it is adjacent to Patapatnam. Palakonda panchayat Commissioner L. Pushpanatham said that COVID-19 survey was being taken up in the entire mandal and data of persons aged above 65 years was being prepared. He said that health condition of senior citizens was being closely monitored.

Srikakulam Collector J. Nivas directed officials to monitor the situation in the quarantine centres and watch the movements of New Delhi and Mumbai returnees although they had completed 28 days of incubation period. He directed RIMS hospital authorities to establish a laboratory to conduct COVID-19 tests in the district itself.