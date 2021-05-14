COVID-19 surge: ‘Oxygen on Wheels’ ambulances come to the rescue in Rajamahendravaram

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM:

14 May 2021 09:51 IST

At least 40 patients needing critical care used it within two days

The two ‘Oxygen on Wheels’ ambulances have accommodated above 40 patients in need of critical care treatment for COVID-19 within in two days on the campus of District Government Hospital (DGH) in Rajamahendravaram city in East Godavari district.

The two 35-seater Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) vehicles have been converted into the mobile ambulances in the city, creating the additional bedding facility on the DGH campus. Scores of patients have been waiting for the oxygen facility at the DGH, where beds with oxygen facility remain unavailable due to the rise in the number of cases.

On Thursday, Rajamahendravaram MP Margani Bharat interacted with the patients in the ‘Oxygen on Wheels’ ambulances that are being monitored by the DGH staff and assured them of support from the State government in running the service.

“The additional temporary critical care facility has been minimising the duration of long wait of COVID-19 patients for admission to the DGH. The ambulances have come to the rescue of many lives in the city,” he said.

“We are able to ensure a life-saving treatment in the ‘Oxygen on Wheels’ ambulances and each is designed to accommodate at least six patients at a stretch. The patients will be shifted to the hospital once beds are vacant,” Mr. Bharat said.

APSRTC Rajamahendravaram Regional Manager Nageswara Rao, District Hospital Services Coordinator Ramesh Kishore and other officials inspected the mobile ambulance services.