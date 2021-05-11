COVID-19 surge: A.P. police promise life-saving medical treatment for Maoists on tri-State border

Many Maoists from BK-EG DVC, Kunta Area Committee and Galikonda Dalam have been infected with the virus, claim Andhra police

The Andhra Pradesh government has promised life-saving medical treatment to the Maoists battling for life with COVID-19 in the Bhadradri Kothagudem-East Godavari Divisional Committee (BK-EG DVC), Kunta Area Committee and Galikonda Dalam of the outlawed CPI (Maoist) on the tri-State borders of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Odisha on the East Godavari agency front.

East Godavari SP Adnan Nayeem Asmi has claimed; “We have intelligence inputs that many Maoists of various cadres associated with the BK-EG DVC, Kunta Area Committee and Galikonda Dalam have been infected with COVID-19 and are roaming on the Andhra-Odisha (AoB) and Andhra-Chhattisgarh (AoCH) borders with the East Godavari agency for the medical assistance”.

“The State government is ready to provide the life-saving medical treatment to the Maoists who would surrender or approach the police on their own or with the support of any local sources. The initiative has been taken on the humanitarian grounds and guarantees medical treatment to the affected Maoists. The Maoists infected with the COVID-19 include senior leaders, dalam members and militia members,” said Mr. Asmi.

However, the East Godavari police have admitted that they could not ascertain the exact number of infected Maoists.

The movement of the Maoists — Jalumuri Srinu alias Rhino, Aruna, Kakoori Pandanna alias Jagan, Lalitha, Korra Raju belonging to Visakhapatnam and East Godavari districts in Andhra Pradesh — have been noticed on the tri-State borders.

The Kunta Area Committee members — Unga, Maasa and Mangudu, Sabari Dirada, Devi and Nande alias Suseela — are also reportedly waiting for medical assistance on the East Godavari-Chhattisgarh border, according to East Godavari police. These Maoists carry a reward of ₹1 lakh each on their head.

“We appreciate the family members of the respective Maoists suffering from the COVID-19 if they take an initiative for the surrender of their family members to get access to the medical treatment under the aegis of the State government. We appeal to the Maoists to decide on our initiative,” Mr. Asmi said.