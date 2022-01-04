COVID-19: State sees 122 infections in a day

Daily test positivity rate highest in 37 days

The State reported one more death due to COVID-19 and 122 infections in the 24 hours ending Monday morning.

Though only 15,568 samples were tested in the past day, their test positivity rate at 0.78% was the highest in the past 37 days.

The lone death was reported from Visakhapatnam district which also reported 41 infections, the highest single-day tally among the districts. Kadapa, Vizianagaram and West Godavari districts reported no cases. Krishna district reported 19 infections while Chittoor reported 13 and Guntur and Nellore reported 10 cases each. They were followed by Kurnool (9), East Godavari (8), Srikakulam (6), Anantapur (4) and Prakasam (2).

Visakhapatnam has been witnessing a spike in cases and of the 1,062 infections reported in the State during the past week, 201 were reported from the city. Chittoor reported 160 infections in the past week while Krishna and Guntur reported 136 and 108 infections during the same period.

The cumulative toll and tally increased to 14,498 and 20,77,608 respectively while the number of active cases increased to 1,278. The total recoveries and recovery rate stand at 20,61,832 and 99.24% respectively. The active case tally was on the rise continuously for the past five days.

The district tallies were as follows: East Godavari (2,95,150), Chittoor (2,48,864), West Godavari (1,80,104), Guntur (1,79,378), Visakhapatnam (1,59,033), Anantapur (1,58,298), Nellore (1,47,149), Prakasam (1,38,813), Kurnool (1,24,249), Srikakulam (1,23,738), Krishna (1,20,802), Kadapa (1,16,006) and Vizianagaram (83,129).