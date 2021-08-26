COVID-19: State registers 16 deaths, 1,601 cases in a day

VIJAYAWADA

26 August 2021 01:36 IST

Chittoor records six deaths; toll highest in the last 10 days

The State reported 16 new deaths due to COVID and 1,601 new infections in the 24 hours ending Wednesday morning.

The single-day infection was highest in the past 12 days, and the single-day toll was highest in the past 10 days. The number of samples tested in the past day was also the highest in 12 days.

The cumulative tally increased to 20,06,191 and toll reached 13,766 while the recovery rate and death rate remain at 98.61% and 0.69% respectively. The number of active cases increased to 14,061 as only 1,201 patients have recovered in the past day. So far 19,78,364 patients have recovered in the State.

The daily positivity rate of 71,532 samples tested in the past day was 2.24% while that of the 2.62 crore samples tested so far was 7.64%.

Chittoor reported six new deaths while East Godavari, Krishna and Nellore reported two deaths each in the past day. Guntur, Prakasam, Srikakulam and Visakhapatnam reported one death each. Five districts reported no death.

East Godavari reported 273 new infections. It was followed by West Godavari (221), Chittoor (217), Nellore (208), Prakasam (124), Guntur (123), Krishna (116), Kadapa (108), Visakhapatnam (98), Vizianagaram (40), Srikakulam (37), Anantapur (26) and Kurnool (10).

The district tallies are as follows: East Godavari (2,84,523), Chittoor (2,36,780), West Godavari (1,73,588), Guntur (1,71,786), Anantapur (1,57,004), Visakhapatnam (1,54,547), Nellore (1,39,288), Prakasam (1,32,956), Kurnool (1,23,724), Srikakulam (1,21,818), Krishna (1,12,880), Kadapa (1,12,187) and Vizianagaram (82,215).