Coronavirus | Spike in daily COVID-19 infections continues in Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA

13 March 2021 23:19 IST

State reports 175 new cases and two deaths in 24 hours

The State reported two COVID-19 deaths and 175 new infections in the 24 hours ending Saturday morning even as the spike in daily infections continued in several districts. The two deaths occurred in Anantapur and Chittoor districts.

While the death toll reached 7,182, the tally increased to 8,91,563. The mortality rate was 0.81%.

The number of active cases increased to 1,268 despite 132 patients recovering during the period. The overall number of recoveries increased to 8,83,113. The recovery rate marginally came down to 99.05%.

Advertising

Advertising

During the 24-hour period, 40,448 samples were tested with a positivity rate of 0.39%. So far, 1.449 crore samples, with a positivity rate of 6.15%, had been tested. The number of tests per million reached 2.71 lakh.

Chittoor leads the chart

Chittoor once again reported the highest number of new infections (40) and it was followed by East Godavari, which reported 31 new cases.

They were followed by Krishna (24), Visakhapatnam (20), Guntur (15), Kadapa (9), Prakasam (9), Anantapur (7), Srikakulam (6), Vizianagaram (6), Nellore (5) and West Godavari (3). There were no new cases in Kurnool district.

The overall district-wise tallies were as follows: East Godavari (1,24,614), West Godavari (94,377), Chittoor (87,980), Guntur (75,863), Anantapur (67,848), Nellore (62,533), Prakasam (62,241), Kurnool (60,947), Visakhapatnam (60,218), Kadapa (55,455), Krishna (49,120), Srikakulam (46,293) and Vizianagaram (41,179).