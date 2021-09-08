COVID-19 | Slight dip in active cases in Andhra Pradesh

10 new deaths take total toll to 13,935

The State reported 10 new deaths due to COVID and 1,178 infections in the 24 hours ending Tuesday morning. The cumulative tally and toll increased to 20,23,242 and 13,935 respectively.

The number of active cases slightly came down to 14,452 as 1,266 patients recovered in the past day. Total recoveries and recovery rate stands at 19,94,855 and 98.60% respectively.

The daily positivity rate of the 54,970 tests conducted in the past day was 2.14% and that of the 2.7 crore tests conducted so far was 7.48%. The last 10 lakh tests were conducted in the past 17 days and their positivity rate was 2.19%.

Krishna, Nellore and Prakasam reported two new deaths each while Chittoor, East Godavari, Visakhapatnam and West Godavari reported one death each. Six districts witnessed no death in the past day.

Chittoor reported 204 new infections. It was followed by Nellore (177), Krishna (151), Guntur (135), West Godavari (124), Prakasam (118), Visakhapatnam (74), East Godavari (72), Srikakulam (48), Kurnool (34), Anantapur (17), Kadapa (15) and Vizianagaram (9).

The district tallies are as follows: East Godavari (2,87,007), Chittoor (2,39,599), West Godavari (1,75,212), Guntur (1,73,372), Anantapur (1,57,270), Visakhapatnam (1,55,421), Nellore (1,41,403), Prakasam (1,34,506), Kurnool (1,23,888), Srikakulam (1,22,276), Krishna (1,14,688), Kadapa (1,13,174) and Vizianagaram (82,531).