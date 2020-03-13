COVID-19 scare keeps pilgrims off Tirumala

An aerial view of the Lord Venkateswara temple at Tirumala.

Tirumala

13 March 2020 10:40 IST

Drastic decline in footfall; zero NRI arrivals this month, say statistics

The COVID-19 scare has found its ‘echo’ at the famous hill temple of Lord Venkateswara here, if the sudden decline in the turnout of pilgrims is any indication.

According to statistics, about 5.37 lakh pilgrims had the darshan of the presiding deity last week (March 2 to 8) as against 4.97 lakh during the corresponding week last year — an increase of about 39,031 pilgrims.

However, the figures plunged by 46,058 in just three days during the current week. As against 2.33 lakh pilgrims last year, the pilgrim turnout was just 1.87 lakh so far during the week.

Drop in VIP numbers

On the other hand, there is a drastic decline in the number of VIPs and those with recommendation letters. In the past one week, the tickets issued under the discretionary quota has been put at around 2,000 a day as against the normal average of 3,000.

Same is the case with donations to Sri Vani Trust (under which the donors contributing ₹10,000 each are privileged with VIP darshan of the deity) the online bookings of which has come down by more than 50%.

As never before, the number of NRI s visiting the town (for darshan) during the month has almost hit a ‘nil’, while the obligations from Army, Navy and Air Force personnel has also registered a big ‘zero’

No takers

Things are neither rosy on the accommodation front, which for the first time in the temple history registered 20% cancellations in the booking of cottages and guest houses during the month. Meanwhile, the TTD has stepped up preventive measures in combating COVID-19 vis-a-vis refunding the amount for darshan tickets and accommodation already booked, periodical sanitising of the crowded places, supply of face masks to all those continuously interacting with the pilgrims, etc.

Appeal

In an earnest appeal, it requested the devotees coming from foreign countries to visit the shrine only after a lapse of 28 days as any minutest chance of negligence would have a fatal and cascading effect on the entire country.

Additional EO A.V. Dharma reddy in a stern warning on Thursday cautioned the Health and Medical officials of “dire consequences” in case of laxity. All the scheduled meetings would be superseded in case the health and medical officials wished to meet him as the wellness of the country was paramount for him, he said.