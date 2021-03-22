COVID-19 scare in Kurnool, Anantapur

Both districts witnessing dozens of cases daily

Four students of Veda Pathasala in Srisailam of Kurnool district tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday.

The development, coming just two days after six first-year students of Anantapur Government Medical College tested positive for COVID-19, created a scare among locals.

Kurnool district had been witnessing close to 50 positive cases daily for the past five days, while in Anantapur it remains close to 40. The number of positive active cases in Kurnool is 195 and 138 in Anantapur. The number of COVID-related deaths is 601 in Anantapur and 491 in Kurnool district. Hindupur town, where the first COVID-19 case was detected in the State last year, has also witnessed a rise in positive cases in the past two days.

Srisailam temple authorities held an online review meeting with Executive Officer Karanam S. Rama Rao, Health Centre Doctor Somasekhar, and other health and ordinary temple workers. Mr. Rama Rao said that while all COVID-19 protocols must be followed religiously, sanitisation of guest houses and devotees’ queue lines would be done as frequently as needed.

He has asked every employee and other outsiders living in Srisailam to get themselves vaccinated as per government norms.