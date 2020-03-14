Andhra Pradesh

COVID-19 scare: IIPE to be closed till March 31

Following the COVID-19 scare and an order from the Ministry of HRD, the first educational establishment in the city Indian Institute of Petroleum and Energy (IIPE) will be closing down its campus from Sunday till March 31.

According to the Director of the institute V.S.R.K. Prasad, all the 380 students have been told to proceed to home and have been asked to visit the official website of the institute from March 28 onwards for further updates.

IIPE was established in 2016 and has been designated as an Institute of National Importance.

