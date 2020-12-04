COVID-19 recovery rate crosses 98% in Vizag

The COVID-19 recovery rate has crossed 98% in Visakhapatnam district.

As many as 159 persons who were undergoing treatment for the virus have recovered in the last 24 hours, taking the number of recoveries to 57,812, which is 98.19% of the total cases. Simultaneously, active cases have come below the 600-mark and currently stand at 549.

From Wednesday to Thursday morning, the district reported 73 new COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 58,873.

Meanwhile, officials have also confirmed one more death due to the virus, taking the toll to 512.