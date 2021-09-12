COVID-19 recoveries cross 20 lakh in State

VIJAYAWADA

12 September 2021 23:34 IST

Toll nears 14,000; 1,190 new infections reported

The State reported 11 more deaths due to COVID-19 and 1,190 infections in the 24 hours ending Sunday morning.

The cumulative toll and tally increased to 13,998 and 20,29,985 respectively. The number of recoveries crossed the 20 lakh mark and reached 20,00,877. During the past day, 1,226 patients have recovered taking the recovery rate to 98.57%.

The total active cases remain at 15,110 and nearly 75% of them were in Prakasam (2,446), Nellore (2,381), Chittoor (2,284), East Godavari (2,029) and Krishna (1,986).

The daily test positivity rate of the 45,599 tests conducted was 2.61%, the highest in the past 37 days. The overall positivity rate of 2.73 crore samples tested was 7.43%.

East Godavari, Guntur, Krishna and Prakasam reported two deaths each in the past day while Nellore, Visakhapatnam and West Godavari reported one death each.

District-wise cases

Chittoor reported 219 more infections in the past day. It was followed by Krishna (164), Nellore (139), Prakasam (121), Guntur (117), West Godavari (114), East Godavari (83), Kadapa (69), Visakhapatnam (65), Srikakulam (48), Vizianagaram (22), Anantapur (19) and Kurnool (10).

The district tallies were as follows: East Godavari (2,87,832), Chittoor (2,40,695), West Godavari (1,75,889), Guntur (1,73,988), Anantapur (1,57,390), Visakhapatnam (1,55,770), Nellore (1,42,518), Prakasam (1,35,032), Kurnool (1,23,943), Srikakulam (1,22,404), Krishna (1,15,371), Kadapa (1,13,650) and Vizianagaram (82,608).