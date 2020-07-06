COVID-19 protocol compulsory in all apartments, say officials

VIZIANAGARAM

06 July 2020 23:02 IST

VMC takes up chlorination in many apartments in Vizianagaram

With the rapid spread of coronavirus in Vizianagaram, the municipal officials are taking steps to control the pandemic. Apart from focussing on streets, they also urged residents of apartments to follow COVID-19 protocol strictly.

Social distancing and wearing of masks have been reportedly ignored in a majority of apartments. Free movement of servant maids, milk vendors and other persons is being observed in several apartments. Many parents are allowing children to play in their premises.

Community gatherings have also been the order of the day at many places. Initially, lockdown was implemented strictly in apartments too. However, the relaxation from lockdown and lack of fear of coronavirus posed threat to residents of many apartments. As many as 800 apartments are located in and around Vizianagaram and more than 26,000 people are living in them. “One COVID-19 case lead to many problems for other dwellers. Almost all apartment residents will have to be in quarantine if rules are not followed. Such incidents occurred in neighbouring Visakhapatnam. That is why, we are advising everyone to follow social distancing within the premises. We also advised them not to use lifts frequently,” said D.S.P. Lingam, former president of Sai Aditya Residency of Cantonment, Vizianagaram.

Vizianagaram Municipal Commissioner S.S. Varma, Municipal Health Officer B. Praneetha have directed the officials to chlorinate all the premises of apartments to prevent spread of the virus. “Apartment committees should not allow free movement within the premises. Playing shuttle, badminton and other games should be avoided. Any emergency community gathering should be done as per the COVID-19 protocol,” said Dr. Praneetha while speaking to The Hindu.