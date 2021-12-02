Andhra Pradesh Ayush Department inaugurates COVID-19 preventive homeo medicine distribution programme

VIJAYAWADA:

02 December 2021 15:52 IST

Ayush Department with the support of an NGO distributing the medicine to schools.

Andhra Pradesh Ayush Department commissioner V. Ramulu said the COVID-19 preventive homeo medicine Arsenicum Album 30C prescribed by the Ayush Ministry has been effective in protecting people against COVID-19 infection.

Mr. Ramulu, inaugurated the ‘Project Amrut’, a programme supported by NGO Vidhu Foundation to distribute the Arsenicum Album 30C medicine prescribed by the Ayush Ministry to students and teachers in government educational institutions across the State, at KSR ZP Girls High School in Patamata Lanka of the city.

“This medicine is the result of a lot of research work carried out by the Ayush Ministry. It was proved that COVID-19 can be prevented by taking this medicine and all the State governments have been distributing it. In A.P., it is available at all Ayush dispensaries. With the help of NGOs such as Vidhu Foundation we are distributing it to the public also,” Mr. Ramulu said.

Advertising

Advertising

“Distribution in certain mandals has been done already and as per reports the COVID-19 incidence was lesser in the mandals where the medicine was used by the public,” he said.

There is no need to hesitate to take this medicine and under Project Amrut students are prioritised as they do not have a vaccine yet, he said.

Project Amrut chairman and a former Homeo college principal Dr. U. S. V. Prasad said Vidhu Foundation funded by retired employees and NRIs has been distributing the medicine for free in several States.

The medicine was distributed to all students in residential welfare institutions in A.P. and we are now distributing it in regular schools. Krishna district education officer Tahera Sultana and others were present. The medicine is to be taken on an empty stomach early in the morning for three days every 21 days.