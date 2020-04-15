COVID-19 positive cases in Andhra Pradesh touch 502

The number of COVID-19 positive cases in Andhra Pradesh (A.P.) has gone up from 483 to 502 including 475 active ones on Wednesday. Twelve persons have died so far.

Guntur still leads

Guntur district maintained it’s lead with a total 118 cases, followed by Kurnool (97), Nellore (56), Prakasam (42), Krishna (45), West Godavari (31), Kadapa (33), Chittoor (23), Anantapur and Visakhapatnam (20 each) and East Godavari (17).

No positive case has not reported been from Srikakulam and Vizianagaram districts.

According to a bulletin issued by the Health, Medical, and Family Welfare Department, eight of the 19 new cases confirmed to be positive between 5 pm of Tuesday and 9 am Wednesday are from West Godavari, six from Kurnool, four from Guntur and one from Krishna district.

Routine immunisation services on

Meanwhile, Commissioner of Health and Family Welfare K. Bhaskar stated that the District Medical and Health Officers were instructed to render routine immunisation services to infants, children and pregnant women at the local sub-centres or Village/Ward Secretariats subject to guidelines issued by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

However, immunisation sessions are not to be organised in red (containment) zones for the time being. Immunisation in these areas will be allowed after the restrictions are eased.