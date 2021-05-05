COVID-19 patients to get home isolation kits

Srikakulam Collector J. Nivas directed all mandal special officers and municipal commissioners to supply home isolation kits to COVID-19 patients at the earliest.

In a press release, Mr. Nivas said that the medical kits would ensure quick recovery of patients even in home isolation while instilling confidence among them. Currently, 15,031 patients were in home isolation out of 17,770 active COVID-19 infection cases.

He said that evidence of the submission of kits should be sent immediately to the Collectorate office for cross-verification Mr. Nivas has also directed officials to arrange an exclusive vehicle in each mandal for transporting COVID-19 patients to their respective villages and towns as they were being denied transport by others due to fear of infection.