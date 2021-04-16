COVID-19 patient jumps to her death

A COVID-19 patient, who was undergoing treatment at King George Hospital (KGH), jumped to her death from the fourth floor of the CSR Block on Thursday.

The deceased woman was identified as Venkata Ramani (50). She, her husband and her mother-in-law, hailing from Kotturu near Anakapalle, had tested positive for COVID-19 and were admitted to the CSR Block at KGH a few days ago.

Her husband and mother-in-law recovered quickly and doctors told them that they would be discharged on Thursday. Ramani was reportedly worried that she would be left alone with no one to take care of her, and resorted to the extreme step in a fit of desperation. An investigation is on, police said.

Helpline

Those struggling with suicidal thoughts and depression are urged to call the 100 helpline for free counselling.