Andhra Pradesh

COVID-19 patient gives birth through C-section

‘This was first such case from north coastal region’

Doctors from the Visakha Institute of Medical Sciences (VIMS) successfully performed Caesarean section on a 23-year-old pregnant woman, who is a COVID-19 patient and was admitted to hospital, here on Saturday. At about 5.20 p.m. on Saturday, a baby girl was born to the woman, a native of Srikakulam, said VIMS Director Satya Varaprasad. Both the baby and the mother are doing well, he added. “A COVID-19 test will be conducted on the baby after 24 hours to check whether there was any mother-to-child transmission. This was the first such case that we are handling from the north coastal region,” he said. District Collector V. Vinay Chand appreciated Dr. Satya Varaprasad and his team of doctors.

