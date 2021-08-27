COVID-19 | Pandemic graph rises in Chittoor again

Paramedical staff administering the first dose of vaccine to a senior citizen at Peruru village near Tirupati on Thursday.

Chittoor

27 August 2021 13:15 IST

It is attributed to lack of people’s cooperation in containing virus spread and callous official surveillance

The previous week, when the graph of the COVID-19 daily cases plummeted closer to 100, the general public, as also officials on the pandemic duty, had heaved a sigh of relief in the district.

However, the graph took a sudden spike on Thursday, with the number of cases reaching 243, the highest in the State. The previous day, the count was 217.

At present, the district has 1,657 active cases.

Advertising

Advertising

The number of fatalities so far is 1,829, which is again the highest in the State, officials said.

Attributing it to heavy crowing at marriage venues, arrival of people from the neighbouring States, and increasing number of devotees at premier temples in the district, a senior medical officer deplored that lack of public cooperation and non-serious way of official surveillance would make the thrid wave a reality. In the last one month, there has been a gradual rise in the movement of people and violation of COVID-19 norms in the public transport system.

Almost all the APSRTC buses, including inter-State services, have reported satisfactory occupancy rate. The COVID-appropriate behaviour such as wearing a mask and maintaining physical distance has been completely ignored. “People have almost stopped using hand sanitisers,” said a sanitary inspector in Chittoor.

A paramedical staff member at Srikalahasti said that though she had been getting calls from a few headmasters of government schools to arrange random tests for students, she was helpless. “We have been told to conduct not more than three tests in a day,” she added.

At a ZP High School in an eastern mandal, the teachers were forced to send 15 students back home as they had symptoms. “Though we have a thermal scanner, we can’t just consider them as normal. We have asked them to go home and get themselves tested for COVID-19,” headmaster of the school said.