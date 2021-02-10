COVID-19: no new cases reported in three districts in A.P.

State registers zero deaths in last one day

Andhra Pradesh witnessed 70 COVID-19 cases and no deaths in the last 24 hours ending Tuesday morning. The new cases took the tally to 8,88,555. The toll remains at 7,160 and the number of recoveries increased to 8,80,478 with 115 new recoveries in the past day. The recovery rate was 99.09%. Less than 100 new cases a day were reported for the past week.

As of Tuesday morning, there were 917 active cases in the State. In the past day, 26,844 samples were tested with a positivity rate of 0.26% and so far 1.339 crore samples were tested. Their positivity rate was 6.63%.

Meanwhile, for the first time, three districts reported no new infections and four districts reported only one each in a day.

Chittoor reported 24 new cases, while East Godavari registered 11 and Visakhapatnam 10. Krishna reported nine, Guntur eight and Kadapa four new infections.

Anantapur, Prakasam, Srikakulam and Vizianagaram reported one new case each, while Kurnool, Nellore and West Godavari reported no infections.

District-wise tallies

District-wise total tallies were: East Godavari (1,24,336), West Godavari (94,259), Chittoor (87,157), Guntur (75,587), Anantapur (67,678), Nellore (62,369), Prakasam (62,187), Kurnool (60,839), Visakhapatnam (59,872), Kadapa (55,296), Krishna (48,785), Srikakulam (46,150), and Vizianagaram (41,145).