COVID-19: Nellore youth to be discharged soon

A 24-year-old person who was undergoing treatment for COVID-19 in Nellore district is responding well to medication and is showing signs of recovery, said Special Chief Secretary (Health, Medical and Family Welfare) Dr. K. S. Jawahar Reddy.

In a release on Tuesday, Dr. Reddy said that the youth would be discharged once he completes 14 days of isolation period and tests negative for novel coronavirus.

The youth was admitted to the hospital before March 11, when his samples tested positive for the virus. It is the first and only positive case in the State so far.

Meanwhile, the government is awaiting test results of nine samples and a total of 100 samples were tested so far. Ninety of the samples tested negative. The suspected persons whose test results are awaited are from Visakhapatnam (5), West Godavari (1), Prakasam (1), Chittoor (1) and YSR Kadapa (1) districts. Two persons were hospitalised on Tuesday.

As many as 580 persons are under home isolation and 22 symptomatic persons are in the isolation wards at hospitals. More than 10 suspected persons got discharged from hospitals and were asked to stay isolated at their homes.

People can call the helpline at 0866-2410978 or 104 for a health advisory.